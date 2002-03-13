CTPAA panel: Crisis management is key
A Cable Television Public Affairs Association crowd in Washington, D.C., got
a short course on what to do when disaster strikes.
In the world of media image management, that includes not reacting out of
fear, assessing the damage so you don't overreact, telling the truth -- but,
more specifically, a 'version' of the truth everyone can sign off on -- and,
most important, planning ahead.
Having a crisis-management plan in place and testing it was a key point of
agreement among Porter Novelli's Steve Daley, Black Entertainment Television's
Michael Llewellyn and Margery Kraus of APCO Worldwide.
Llewellyn said the sliver lining to a crisis -- such as dealing with the
reaction of your African-American audience to the sale of your black-owned
business (BET) to a white-owned one (Viacom Inc.) -- is that it provides an
opportunity for self-examination.
