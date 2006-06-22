CTPAA Backs Bowen Students

The Cable Television Public Affairs Association has donated almost $8,000 to the Emma Bown Foundation for Minority Interests in Media.

That came during the foundation's meeting in New York Thursday.

CTPAA has given over $93,000 over the past eight years, proceeds from a silent auction it holds as the kickoff to its annual forum in Washington.

The industry-funded foundation increases job opportunities and contacts in the media, local and national TV and radio, for minority students. There are currently 175 in the program.

The CTPAA money will be used to help defray costs for students who came to New York for the annual June Student Congress.