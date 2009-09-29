CTIA Wants More Spectrum

CTIA, the wireless association, has put a number to its pitch for more spectrum--800 mhz.



The group has asked the FCC to find and reallocate that much additional spectrum over the past six years.



“As the Chairman and other FCC Commissioners understand, spectrum is our industry’s backbone and is what encourages innovation and competition," said CEO Steve Largent. "[T]he industry needs access to more spectrum so we can continue to meet the growing consumer demand – whether it’s for personal reasons such as health or for environmental reasons such as smart grids," he said.



That request came as the FCC was preparing a mid-term report on the broadband plan Tuesday. During that presentation, one of the main themes was the need for more spectrum for wireless broadband.