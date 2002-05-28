CTDT, eBay make pilot bid

Sony Corp.'s Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has shot the pilot for a

new daily half-hour syndicated program in collaboration with auction site eBay Inc. (46.1 million registered users).

Sony sources said the pilot was shot in Los Angeles and it is in

postproduction.

The series doesn't appear to fit a traditional format, but it includes

entertainment, magazine, game and interactive elements.

CTDT executives have told stations they might get local revenue

opportunities.

Sources said the pilot includes hundreds of participants who brought

collectibles to the shoot. The first cut has been screened for eBay executives,

including CEO Meg Whitman, who reportedly was impressed.

The two companies are jointly developing a marketing strategy for the show,

targeted for launch in fall 2003.