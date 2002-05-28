CTDT, eBay make pilot bid
Sony Corp.'s Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has shot the pilot for a
new daily half-hour syndicated program in collaboration with auction site eBay Inc. (46.1 million registered users).
Sony sources said the pilot was shot in Los Angeles and it is in
postproduction.
The series doesn't appear to fit a traditional format, but it includes
entertainment, magazine, game and interactive elements.
CTDT executives have told stations they might get local revenue
opportunities.
Sources said the pilot includes hundreds of participants who brought
collectibles to the shoot. The first cut has been screened for eBay executives,
including CEO Meg Whitman, who reportedly was impressed.
The two companies are jointly developing a marketing strategy for the show,
targeted for launch in fall 2003.
