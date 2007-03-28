CTD Retains Pair To Oversee Business, Legal Affairs

CBS Television Distribution (CTD) has kept the heads of business and legal affairs for both of its predecessors, King World Prods. and CBS Paramount Domestic Television.

Bruce Pottash and Jon Birkhahn have been named executive VPs of legal and business affairs for CTD, according to President/COO Bob Madden.

Prior to the September 2006 merger of the companies, Pottash had served as executive VP of business affairs and legal for CBS Paramount, while Birkhahn was senior VP of business affairs for King World. They will now jointly oversee both areas for CTD.

“Bruce and Jon are both seasoned syndication veterans,” Madden said. “Their advice and counsel has been invaluable over the years to King World and CBS Paramount Domestic Television. Under their leadership, we know the department is in good hands.”

Pottash, based in Los Angeles, will assume primary responsibility for legal matters pertaining to the production of programming produced by the group, West Coast syndication licensing, cable licensing and library programming.

Birkhahn, based in New York, will focus on production and development agreements with talent and senior program personnel, distribution agreements with key program suppliers, East Coast syndication licensing and corporate matters.