CTAM's Beales commits
Char Beales, president and CEO of the Cable & Telecommunications
Association for Marketing, has agreed to a new three-year contract
extension (through 2005).
Beales joined the association in February 1992 from Comsat Video Enterprises.
Before that, she spent a decade guiding marketing and programming strategies
for the National Cable Television Association (now the National Cable & Telecommunications Association).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.