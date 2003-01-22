Trending

CTAM's Beales commits

By

Char Beales, president and CEO of the Cable & Telecommunications
Association for Marketing, has agreed to a new three-year contract
extension (through 2005).

Beales joined the association in February 1992 from Comsat Video Enterprises.

Before that, she spent a decade guiding marketing and programming strategies
for the National Cable Television Association (now the National Cable & Telecommunications Association).