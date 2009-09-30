CTAM Summit Organizers Hoping For 1,600 Attendees

CTAM Summit organizers are hoping to draw about 1,600 people to the three-day marketing education conference in Denver next month.

The Oct. 25-27 gathering of Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing members would be down about 25% from last year's event, in Boston, at that level, according to CTAM President Char Beales. But that's to be expected with companies holding down travel budgets, she said.

For the first time, the summit is being held during what's being called Cable Connection Fall. Other trade groups, including the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and the Association of Cable Communicators, also are meeting. Other events in Denver that week include the NAMIC conference, the Cable Center Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Walter Kaitz Foundation dinner.

