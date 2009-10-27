CTAM Summit 2009: VOD, Mobile Apps Dominate Cable's Future Plans

Click here for more CTAM Summit 2009 coverage

A panel of cable programmers, operators and MSO technical gurus at

the CTAM Summit here Tuesday mapped out their consumer product

strategies for the future and the consensus appears to be that

offerings that enhance the video-on-demand experience and provide

customers with more mobility will rule the day.

Fox Cable Networks president Rich Battista kicked off the session,

noting that he believes that VOD technology is at an inflection point.

"We're at the point now where trends are happening and we have

technological opportunities to allow video on demand to go to the next

level," Battista said, adding that technologies like dynamic ad

insertion and interactive advertising pose great potential for the

product.

But Battista, wary of his other constituents - mainly advertisers -

said that what will drive the success of any new product will be the

willingness of cable operators to disable the fast-forward function

that allows viewers to skip ads. Battista pointed to Cox

Communications' MyPrimeTime product, which allows customers to access

VOD streams of a number of popular broadcast and cable shows on their

TVs, but without the fast-forward option. He added that the notion that

consumers would reject disabling the fast forward isn't entirely

accurate.

"Consumers don't mind disabling fast-forward as long as they have

convenience," Battista said, adding later that new technologies that

include the fast-forward functionality, like network DVR, "send shivers

down my spine."

Comcast executive vice president and chief technology officer Tony

Werner said VOD enhancements were top of mind -- he said about 2/3 of

an average customer's viewing hours are either DVRs or VOD. But Werner

was equally high on mobile and online on demand applications. About

10,000 Comcast homes are is currently involved in the TV Everywhere

trials, with average video viewing at about 21 minutes, nearly 10 times

the 2 minutes to 3 minutes most people average on the Internet.

"That is an incredibly long time," Werner said. "And it is largely based on what the content is."

Time

Warner Cable chief technology officer Mike LaJoie said mobile

applications are a big priority, especially as the proliferation of

personal devices continues.

"In the 90s we talked about convergence," LaJoie said. "It didn't

happen. Instead there was this explosion of personal devices and an

explosion of through put. The first thing that a consumer reaches for

in the morning is going to be different five years from now and it's

going to be a device that is not plugged into a wall. The cable

industry, we own a great big plug."

LaJoie joked that the cable's concern over finding the killer application is like a "fish looking for water."

"TV

is the killer app," LaJoie continued. "What else will people sit and

stare at for four hours straight? The trick is to figure out these

nuances out."

LaJoie added that for those that prefer to view their

programming over the Internet, half of them are doing it over a cable

high-speed connection, so the industry wouldn't lose the revenue stream

entirely.