CTAM Summit 2009: VOD Helps Cable, But Needs Help on Ads
Related: OnScreen Media Summit: Rogers To Launch 'TV Everywhere' in November
David Purdy of Canadian MSO Rogers Communications said he was
laughed at four years ago when he added free on-demand programming to
the cable lineup.
"I had to remind my colleagues that it was a $1.7 billion
subscription revenue stream, so it wasn't really free on-demand
content," the vice president and general manager at Rogers said.
The benefits of on-demand content in protecting revenue
streams, retaining cable customers -- while generating minuscule ad
revenue -- were given a thorough going over at a breakfast at CTAM Summit 2009 on Monday. The event was organized by B&C and Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.