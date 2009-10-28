CTAM Summit 2009: VOD Helps Cable, But Needs Help on Ads

Related: OnScreen Media Summit: Rogers To Launch 'TV Everywhere' in November

David Purdy of Canadian MSO Rogers Communications said he was

laughed at four years ago when he added free on-demand programming to

the cable lineup.

"I had to remind my colleagues that it was a $1.7 billion

subscription revenue stream, so it wasn't really free on-demand

content," the vice president and general manager at Rogers said.

The benefits of on-demand content in protecting revenue

streams, retaining cable customers -- while generating minuscule ad

revenue -- were given a thorough going over at a breakfast at CTAM Summit 2009 on Monday. The event was organized by B&C and Multichannel News.

