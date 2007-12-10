CTAM Study Finds Confusion About DTV Transition

According to a poll, almost one-half of TV viewers (47%) don't know when the digital-TV transition will occur and one-half of them don't know where to go to find out.

That is according to a survey of more than 1,000 consumers by the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, a member of the DTV Transition Coalition, which comprises broadcast and cable members, as well as many others.

The CTAM study found that 45% of viewers with a multichannel-video service -- cable, for example -- were the group most familiar with the transition, while viewers with no TVs connected to cable or satellite were the least familiar at 31%. And 50% of those households said they "don't know where to turn for information about the transition," CTAM added.

Some in Congress and at the Federal Communications Commission -- FCC Democratic commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, in particular -- have complained that the DTV-education campaign lacks focus and coordination.