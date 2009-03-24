CTAM Study: Economy Good For Cable

The economic meltdown may actually be a boon to cable, suggests the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM).

"These are uncertain times, and consumers are not only cutting back on out-of-home activities, they're cocooning with family and friends in their homes," says CTAM Char Beales in announcing the results of a new study. "This has led to increased reliance on cable's valuable entertainment, information and communications services."

The study found that while 71% of respondents feel the economy is either in a recession or heading toward a depression, those same people aren't planning to cut back on cable or cable modem service.

