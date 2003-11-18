CTAM Sets Date for 2004 SkiTAM

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing’s Rocky Mountain Chapter will hold its annual SkiTAM fundraiser April 1-4, 2004, in Vail, Colo. The event benefits the U.S. Disabled Ski Team and has contributed nearly $2 million to the team since 1996.

Early sponsors for the event include Outdoor Life Network, Advance Newhouse, Concurrent, NBC Cable, In Demand, N2 Broadband, Terayon and Universal Remote Control. Founding sponsors Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Cox and Comcast are also returning to the event.

The list of participating companies is expected to grow over the next several weeks. Parties interested in sponsoring the event should contact SkiTAM at 303-797-9507 or info@skitam.com.