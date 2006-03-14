CTAM Nominates Hall of Famers

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) has named the nominees for 2006 Hall of Fame Induction.

CTAM will pick one nominee to be inducted into the hall, which honors marketing campaigns launched at least five years ago.

And the nominees are: Cox: High-Tech Services with a Human Touch; CSPAN: School Bus; HGTV: HGTV Dream Home Giveaway; Launch of Hallmark Channel; and Turner Classic Movies - 31 Days of Oscar.

Induction ceremonies will be at the CTAM summit in Boston July 17-19.