CTAM Nominates Hall of Fame Campaigns

Three programming networks and one cable operator have been nominated for CTAM's big award.

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) has named its nominees for Hall of Fame marketing campaigns, which must have launched at least five years ago and have to "demonstrate a powerful and lasting impact" on both the sponsoring company and the industry.



At the Cable Television Public Affairs Association convention in Washington Monday, top cable execs argued that one of the things that sets them apart are just such efforts, saying broadcast networks have no similar cornucopia of campaigns.

And the CTAM nominees are...

• Cox: Commitment to Customer Care

• Nickelodeon’s The Big Help (neighborhood volunteering)

• Showtime's No Limits (branding campaign)

• The Weather Channel: The Front (“Weather fans, you’re not alone”)

The winner will be announced at the group's annual convention July 24-26 in Philadelphia.

