CTAM, NCTA link conventions

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing is hosting

its Broadband Opportunity conference during the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association's annual convention, starting May 5 in New

Orleans.

The theme of NCTA's show will be 'Connecting America', and it will focus on

bringing broadband service to American homes.

CTAM's conference, in a similar vein, will look at developing and marketing

these services.

This year will be the first time the two associations have hosted conferences

at the same time.

'What we want to do is provide more incentives that will encourage our

different constituencies to come to our show,' says Marc Smith, NCTA spokesman.

'Linking with CTAM provides a compelling proposition to the marketers in our

industry.'

'Timing our annual Broadband Opportunity Conference to coincide with the NCTA

National Show makes perfect sense,' said Char Beales, President and CEO of CTAM

in a statement. 'It is efficient for our members and the industry, and allows

those interested in getting smarter about broadband marketing to gain hands-on

access to NCTA's display of new and future technology.'