CTAM Names Top Award Winners

CTAM has named the winners of its Chairman's and One of a Kind awards, and Time Warner Cable has cornered the market.

Kevin Leddy, senior VP, strategy and development, for Time Warner Cable, is the Chairman's award winner for, among other things, "forging a productive partnership between marketers and technologists."

Chuck Ellis, former chief marketing officer for Time Warner Cable, is CTAM's One of a Kind marketer, recognized for "leadership, compassion and involvement" with CTAM and the industry.

The awards will be handed out July 18 at CTAM's annual convention in Boston.