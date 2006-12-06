CTAM Names Officers for 2007

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) has named officers for 2007 and has added some new board members.



Chairing the group is Joe Rooney of Cox Communications; vice chair is Sean Bratches of ESPN; secretary is Sam Howe of Time Warner Cable; treasurer is Eric Kessler of HBO. The immediate past chair is David Watson of Comcast.



New directors are Bill Goodwyn of Discovery, Andy Heller of Turner Broadcasting System, and Wonya Lucasfrom Weather Channel.

