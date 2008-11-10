CTAM '08: TWC's Stern Urges Exclusive Web-Video Deals

BOSTON -- Programmers should work with cable operators to distribute TV content to paying customers over the Internet -- instead of throwing it up online for free and undermining cable’s existing business model, said Peter Stern, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Time Warner Cable.

“The question of whether broadband video upends the cable business lies with the programmers,” said Stern, speaking on the Monday panel “How to Profit from Broadband Video's Disruptive Impact” at the CTAM Summit ’08

If consumers can get the shows they want to watch for free, they will do that, he said: “Free is a very good deal.”

