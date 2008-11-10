CTAM '08: Canoe Ventures Hits CTAM

BOSTON—Executives with the Canoe Ventures multi-operator advanced-advertising startup took the stage here to talk about what they’re doing—and, emphatically, what they are not doing.

“One of our biggest concerns is, it’s been taking on a life of it own,” Canoe chief marketing officer Vicki Lins said in a presentation before a standing-room-only audience here at the CTAM Summit ’08.

So, what is Canoe? The New York company wants to be a service bureau for cable networks and their advertisers to place and track targeted and interactive TV spots across multiple MSOs and cable networks.

The company was formed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Cablevision Systems and Bright House Networks, which collectively serve more than 53 million cable television subscribers.

Canoe’s three main product areas will be addressability, interactive advertising and data.



The idea is to bring the kind of ad-targeting and measurability found in the Web universe to cable television.



But, Lins said, “We don’t want it to be ‘just like the Internet.’ We want it to be better and different.”

