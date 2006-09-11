CSTV To Syndicate Sports Online

CBS-owned CSTV Networks will syndicate some of its online content via Broadband Enterprises.

Programming from the college sports net, including highlights, interviews and archival footage, will be distributed to over 500 Websites, mostly college and sports-fan targeted.

Broadband will sell the ads in the programming, with CSTV getting a cut, as well as the branding plus of getting its programming wider Web visibility.

CSTV is already a big online player through the 250 colleges and University athletic department Web sites it runs, including Ohio State, UCLA, and Notre Dame.