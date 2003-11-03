CSTV Sublicenses College Championships from CBS

Start-up cable network College Sports Television is sublicensing a batch of college-sports championships from rights-holder CBS Sports.

The broadcaster holds the rights to 67 NCAA college-sports championships -- the biggest, of course, being the men’s college basketball tournament.

CSTV won’t have any of the basketball games, but it will offer live coverage of championship games for Division I women’s hockey, women’s lacrosse, field hockey and men’s and women’s water polo, as well as and Division II and III men’s lacrosse.

CSTV is currently available on DirecTV Inc., Adelphia Communications Corp. and Insight Communications Co. Inc.