CSTV Signs Comcast Deal

In one of cable's biggest rites of passage for a new network, College Sports Television inked a carriage pact with Comcast Corp. With 22 million subscribers, Comcast is the country's largest cable provider.

CSTV was vague on what level of carriage it will have on Comcast. Presumably, CSTV will be a digital network or part of a sports tier. CSTV also has deals with Time Warner, Adelphia and DirecTV, as well as smaller MSOs.