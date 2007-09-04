Trending

CSTV Scores with Web Sites on NCAA Football Opening Day

By

CSTV.com and its associated sites had a record-breaking college-football opening day, according to the company.

CSTV is the CBS-owned network devoted to college sports. Its Web presence -- which also includes more than 215 college-sports sites and MaxPreps.com -- logged 8.2 million page views.

That was up 29% from last season’s opening day.