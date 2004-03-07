CSTV Scores with Time Warner
College Sports Television has secured distribution on Time Warner Cable, with a catch: It will be part of on the more thinly viewed sports tiers, rather than digital basic cable.
Not that CSTV chief Brian Bedol minds. "As a new network, [a sports tier] gives us a place to go right away and an opportunity to roll out quickly."
CSTV’s other major distributors include DirecTV and Adelphia.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.