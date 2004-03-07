Trending

CSTV Scores with Time Warner

By

College Sports Television has secured distribution on Time Warner Cable, with a catch: It will be part of on the more thinly viewed sports tiers, rather than digital basic cable.

Not that CSTV chief Brian Bedol minds. "As a new network, [a sports tier] gives us a place to go right away and an opportunity to roll out quickly."

CSTV’s other major distributors include DirecTV and Adelphia.