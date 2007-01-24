CSTV Rolls Out Three New Shows

In the wake of reaching 20 million households thanks to a new CBS Corp.-DirecTV deal , CSTV is rolling out three new original shows on Sunday, January 28.

Airing at 7 p.m. ET is Flying High: The FSU Circus, which goes behind the scenes of a collegiate circus.

At 8 p.m. is an extensive interview with University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino as part of the One2One series.

At 9 p.m. is the World Series of Video Games Quake 4 Finals, which features eight of the world’s top video game players competing in front of a live studio audience.

