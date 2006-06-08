CSTV Plans Shaq-a-Thon

College sports cable net CSTV will air a 10-hour Shaq-a-thon leading up to the second game of the NBA finals--on ABC--that features O'Neill of the Miami Heat.

Looking to grab hold of Shaq's shirttail to elevate its ratings June 11, the net will air five back-to-back "best of" games featuring the dominating NBA center as a dominating collegc player at LSU.

The stand-out performances include triple-doubles--double-digits in points, rebounds and blocks--and dominating 30-plus point performances.