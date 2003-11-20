CSTV Pays $7M for OCSN

Cable net CSTV: College Sports Television is buying Official College Sports Network, an online college sports news and information provider, to beef up CSTV’s own college sports lineup. The cable network is paying about $7 million for OCSN, with $2.8 million in cash and the remainder in assumed debt.

OCSN runs web sites for colleges and athletic conferences and streams video of games, press conferences and more on RealNetworks. CSTV President and CEO Brian Bedol said the acquisition will make his net even more compelling to cable and satellite operators. "One of primary reasons making this acquisition is to have platform to provide complimentary broadband content to what we have on the network," he said.