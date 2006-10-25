CSTV Launches Mobile Sports News Service

Every college football team wants a mobile quarterback. Now, CSTV is giving it to them.

The CBS-owned college sports network is launching CSTV 2 Go, which will allow fans with cell phones and other mobile devices to get news, scores, ringtones and more.

Using infrastucture from mobile content delivery service VeriSign (not to be confused with Verizon), CSTV will provide content from teams including collegiate powerhouses University of Southern California, Ohio State, and Florida State.

Users will be able to pre-set the frequency of alerts and types of sports--up to 15 different men's and women's sports--from their choice of approximately 100 colleges and universities.