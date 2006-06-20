CSTV Launches Digital Coaching Assistant

CSTV Networks, the college sports cable programmer, has developed a new handheld, portable football coaching assistant

The channel's digital division is coming out with what it calls the CSTV Edge, which will use proprietary software to provide coaches and players a searchable, play-by-play breakdown of each game immediately following its conclusion and delivered to video iPods.

CSTV, which already offers content on 250 athletic department Web sites, can take either game film from the school or from its own broadcast of the contest and categorize is by offense, defense or specials teams, then by quarter, down and distance, and individual play, all delivered to iPods.

The service will be available starting with the 2006 football season.