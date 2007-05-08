CSTV To Launch High School VOD Nets

College sports net CSTV is going to high school.

The CBS-owned network is planning to launch video-on-demand channels featuring sports culled from some 20,000 high schools.

CSTV will use basketball star LeBron James' LRMR Innovative Marketing and Branding company to promote the channels. James himself was a high-school star who went directly to the NBA.

The channels will be organized on a state-by-state basis, with some championship games, athlete profiles and highlights shared cross all the channels.

CBS will tap co-owned high-school sports Web site, maxpreps.com as a key player in the venture.