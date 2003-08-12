CSTV inks Insight, USOC deals

College Sports Television has secured its first carriage deal with a major

cable operator, signing up Insight Communications Co. Inc.

The MSO, which counts about 1.4 million subscribers, will offer CSTV on its

"Sports and Lifestyle" tier. CSTV is already offered on DirecTV Inc.'s sports

tier.

Also Monday, the cable network unveiled a new programming partnership with

the United States Olympic Committee.

Beginning this fall, CSTV will air a weekly show, U.S. Olympic

Pursuit,highlighting events and athletes from the 39 USOC sports.

Executives said the aim is to give Olympic sports more exposure in between the

Olympic Games.

But USOC officials stressed that the CSTV deal will not infringe on NBC's

broadcast rights to the Olympics, which run through 2012. Rather, said Keith

Allo, chief of entertainment properties, "We are trying to complement [NBC's

coverage] and grow the category."

He added, "We feel that there was opportunity to do additional programming to

allow America and fans of Olympic sports to follow our athletes."

The USOC and CSTV will share production costs, but executives would not

comment on financials.