CSTV Has NCAA Tournament Deal
For the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament in March, cable network College Sports Television will produce six highlight shows for Spike TV, Viacom Inc. cousin to broadcaster CBS, which has rights to the tournament games.
CSTV will also produce a batch of highlight shows for its own network.
