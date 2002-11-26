CSTV gets smart

College Sports Television -- a new cable network set to launch next year

(although carriage deals have yet to be finalized) -- has signed a multiyear,

multisport programming agreement with the Ivy League for live telecasts of 33

men's and women's sports.

Among those are football, baseball, basketball, golf, track, swimming and

diving.

The Ivy League joins more than 24 other college conferences, (including the

Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, among others) that have signed on with

CSTV.