CSTV Gets Out-Of-Market 'March Madness' Games

CSTV, the college sports cable net, has gotten its first ever piece of March Madness.

The network, which is owned by CBS, says it will get to air two out-of-market first-round games of the 64-team NCAA division one basketball tournament commonly known as March Madness.

The network's first-ever tournament games will air Thursday, March 15. and Friday, March 16, times and teams to be determined.

They may be the first games for the network, but it also has a hosted of Madness-themed shows, including pre-game analysis, highlight shows, press conferences, and short-form interstitials featuring some of the biggest shots and hoop heroes from tournaments past.