CSTV Adds Charter, Cox

College Sports Television has inked distribution deals with Cox Communications Inc. and Charter Communications Inc., which means that it has now lined up carriage with the five largest cable operators and DirecTV Inc., the network said.

With the additional two operators, the 24-hour college sports network now claims nearly 10 million subscribers.

Launched in 2003 by President and CEO Brian Bedol, Chairman Steve Greenberg and Executive Vice President Chris Bevilacqua, the network already has distribution agreements with Time Warner, Adelphia, Comcast and DirecTV.

It features more than 30 men’s and women’s college sports.

CSTV also owns online college sports web site CollegeSports.com and 24-hour college sports radio network, SIRIUS College Sports Radio.

Bedol and Greenberg previously founded Classic Sports Network in 1995 and later sold it to cable sports powerhouse ESPN.

CSTV likely wants to get as many eyeballs used to its brand of college sports as possible before early next year. Last week, ESPN announced the March 2005 launch of its own college sports cable net, ESPNU.