CSPI: NASCAR, anti-drug PSAs don't mix

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has sent a letter to the head

of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, with copies to CSPI's friends in

Congress, complaining that NASCAR and anti-drug public service announcements

don't mix.

CSPI singled out the use of driver Jimmy Spencer in PSA's, since he is

sponsored by Anheuser-Busch. But it also referred to NASCAR's "nonstop"

reminders of drinking: "Beer brand logos are omnipresent on NASCAR's drivers'

uniforms, cars, infield equipment and kid-friendly promotional items," CSPI's

Alcohol Policies Project Director George Hacker wrote.

Calling beer the "major drug problem" for young people, CSIP asked ONDCP

Director John Walters to reevaluate the NASCAR partnership and to include

anti-alcohol messages among those supported by the Youth Anti-Drug Media

Campaign. That campaign buys PSA's on major media with the stipulation that

those media match that time with their own anti-drug messages.

Among the representatives receiving the letter were Virginia Republican Frank

Wolf and California Democrat Lucille Roybal-Allard, who, along with CSPI and

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are trying to drum up support for a hearing in

Energy & Commerce on alcohol marketing to young people.

ONDCP spokesman Tom Riley responds that 'if you want to reach young people

effectively, NASCAR is a good medium.' The administration thinking, says one

source, is that NASCAR is essentially an advertising vehicle (literally and

figuratively) and that not to use it because it also advertises beer would be

like not putting PSA's in NFL games because they are also a major vehicle for

beer ads.

Riley also says ONDCP's anti-drug media campaign does include "millions of

dollars" worth of PSA's decrying underage drinking, and that it is an issue that

Drug Czar John Walters is concerned about and plans to address more

specifically. How much money he will have to do so remains to be seen. ONDCP's

funding has yet to be set for 2003. Currently the House markup has a figure of

$170 million, down $10 million. The Senate version would cut funding almost in

half -- to $100 million -- while the administration is still pushing for full

funding at $180 million.