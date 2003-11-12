CSPI Asks Colleges to Drop Alcohol Ads

The Center for Science in the Public Interest wants colleges and universities to pledge to get alcohol ads out of college sports telecasts. The center said it already has that pledge from reigning national football champion Ohio State.

North Carolina icon Dean Smith, former coach of the UNC Tar Heels basketball team, and Rep. Tom Osborne (R-Neb.), former coach of the powerhouse Nebraska Cornhuskers, support the effort and will appear at a press conference on Capitol Hill today to help launch the campaign. The pledge is being sent to about 1,300 college presidents and other officials, including athletic directors.

According to CSPI's George Hacker, the center will also release a poll that he says shows the respondents believe brewers are targeting underage kids, support the proposed ban, and believe it is wrong for colleges to be taking money from alcohol advertisers while they are also trying to talk to students about underage and binge drinking.