CSN Chicago Winds Up to Air Original Cubs Documentary

CSN Chicago plans to air an original documentary about Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, in which the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in extra innings to win their first championship in 108 years.

The documentary, Reign Men: The Story Behind Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, will air March 27 at 9:30 pm CT.

Reign Men is narrated by Brett Eldredge, who in addition to being a male vocalist of the year nominee for an Academy of Country Music award, is an Illinois native and a lifelong Cubs Fan.

The film is presented by Binny’s Beverage Depot.

Produced, written and edited by CSN Chicago’s Emmy-award winning tandem of executive producer of original content Sarah Lauch and senior producer of original content Ryan McGuffey, the film is based on more than 15 hours of exclusive interview footage with Cubs players, coaches and executives.

"Cubs fans will always remember exactly where they were when the Cubs won Game 7 of the World Series,” said Kevin Cross, senior director of news and original content for CSN Chicago. “What is truly special about our presentation of Reign Men is that it takes all of us into the minds of those in the Cubs organization who lived every high and low moment of one of the greatest games in baseball history. I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing storytelling and high production values on display by Sarah, Ryan, and our entire production team.”

Fans on Twitter can follow @CSNOriginal and find Reign Men updates and exclusive preview clips leading up to the March 27 premiere. They can also interact prior to and during the premiere airing with their Game 7 thoughts, memories and comments by utilizing the Twitter hashtag #CSNReignMen.

There is also a dedicated CSNChicago.com Reign Men section at CSNChicago.com/Reign-Men, which will include video footage from the television version of Reign Men and web-exclusive video excerpts not shown on TV.

CSNChicago.com will provide the full documentary trailer, a photo gallery, a social media portal, special Cubs Talk podcasts, and original Reign Men commentary write-ups via CSNChicago.com’s Cubs insider Patrick Mooney.