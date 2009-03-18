CSMG Launches Initiative to Help Companies Receive Broadband Grants

Filed at 10:10 EST on Mar. 18, 2009

TMNG Global is making its own bid for some broadband stimulus grant money, once removed.

The Cambridge Strategic Management Group, a media and tech consulting division of TMNG, has launched an initiative to help companies' grant proposals dress for success.

The Congress has allocated $7.2 billion in grants, loans and loan guarantees to help build out broadband to un-served and underserved areas and is currently hammering out the details of who qualifies and how they can apply.

Pointing out that the grants will need to be attractive politically, CSMG is offering to tailor grant applications to specific communities based on geographic, market, competition and economic analyses.

It will include a "public good" summary of community benefits and job creation. That last category is key, since private companies must make a public interest showing to qualify for the grants, while government entities and nonprofits have no similar bar.