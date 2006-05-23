CSI Wins Finale Race

It was a finale-heavy night on Monday, as Fox’s 24, NBC’s Medium and CBS’ CSI: Miami and The New Adventures of Old Christine all aired their season finales, while ABC’s Alias ran its series finale. And the winner of the finale race? CSI, with a 6.6 rating/16 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers. The two-hour 24 was next with a 5.4/13, then Old Christine with a 4.5/10, then Medium with a 3.8/9. Alias left the air forever the finale ratings loser with a 2.8/7 for its two-hour series ender.

Despite CSI’s win as the highest-rated show of the night, CBS still came in second overall for the night with a 4.7/12. Fox was No. 1 with a 5.4/14, NBC was third with a 4.1/10 and ABC came in fourth place with a 3.0/8.

The WB and UPN tied for fifth, each with an 0.9/2. The only first-run show on either network was the soon-to-be-defunct Everwood on The WB, which got a 1.2/3 from 9-10.