CSI Seizes the Night
It was must-Eye TV Thursday night as CBS crushed the competition, winning every half-hour in the 18-49 demo, as well as households.
The network averaged a 6.3/19 in the demo for back-to-back CSI's, the first a repeat, the second the season finale. That finale was the night's highest rated show of the night, doing almost American Idol-like numbers with an 8.6/24. In fact, one of the shows it beat was an Idol repeat.
CBS's next closest competitor in 18-49's for the night was NBC, which managed a 3.4/10 for an all-repeat lineup of Friends, a Seinfeld special and Law & Order.
In third place was Fox, with a 2.9/9 for an all-American Idol night. Actually, it was repeats of the regional audition shows, which clearly didn't have the same strength as the real deal.
Coming in fourth was ABC with a 2.4/7 for a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Prime Time and Super Millionaire.
UPN averaged a 1.6/5 for WWE Smackdown and The WB sixth for movie Never Been Kissed.
