CSI: Miami serves up some lead-in punch
Will CBS' CSI: Miami spinoff bring ER-like lead-in numbers for
the CBS owned-and-operated station group's mostly ailing late news?
Compared with a year ago, the Viacom Inc. group reported significant gains on 13
of the 15 stations that aired the new show Monday night.
Viacom said ratings doubled at KCBS-TV Los Angeles, and they were up 77 percent at
WFOR-TV Miami, 73 percent at KPIX-TV San Francisco, 64 percent at KEYE-TV
Austin, Texas, 36 percent at WJZ-TV Baltimore, 30 percent at KDKA-TV Pittsburgh,
27 percent at WCCO-TV Minneapolis, 22 percent at WCBS-TV New York, 15 percent at
KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City, and high single- or low double-digit increases in
Chicago, Philadelphia Detroit and Dallas.
CBS said the late-night halo lasted until morning, which meant gains as well
for The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.