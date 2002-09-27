CSI: Miami serves up some lead-in punch

Will CBS' CSI: Miami spinoff bring ER-like lead-in numbers for

the CBS owned-and-operated station group's mostly ailing late news?

Compared with a year ago, the Viacom Inc. group reported significant gains on 13

of the 15 stations that aired the new show Monday night.

Viacom said ratings doubled at KCBS-TV Los Angeles, and they were up 77 percent at

WFOR-TV Miami, 73 percent at KPIX-TV San Francisco, 64 percent at KEYE-TV

Austin, Texas, 36 percent at WJZ-TV Baltimore, 30 percent at KDKA-TV Pittsburgh,

27 percent at WCCO-TV Minneapolis, 22 percent at WCBS-TV New York, 15 percent at

KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City, and high single- or low double-digit increases in

Chicago, Philadelphia Detroit and Dallas.

CBS said the late-night halo lasted until morning, which meant gains as well

for The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.