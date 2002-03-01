CSI leaps over competition

The big story on Thursday night was supposed to be Survivor's return

to CBS and the debut of NBC's new Thursday-night comedy, Leap of Faith.

But the Eye network's second-year drama, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,

provided most of the fireworks.

CSI scored all-time high ratings at 9 p.m. EST/PST Thursday, attracting

28.8 million viewers, a 17.2 rating/26 share in households and a 10.5/24 in

adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research fast national data.

CSI's Thursday episode was CBS' second-most-watched show this season,

behind only the network's November sweeps special with Carol Burnett.

Survivor: Marquesa, the reality show's fourth installment, preceded

CSI at 8 p.m. and still attracted large viewer numbers. Survivor

averaged 23 million viewers and an 8.9/22 in adults 18 through 49 for the hour.

Survivor: Africa, the third installment, averaged 23.8 million viewers

and a 10.4/23 in adults 18 through 49 in its debut.

NBC's duo of Friends and Leap of Faith also had strong outings

Thursday. Friends attracted 27.5 million viewers and a 13.2/33 at 8

p.m., and Leap of Faith debuted with 20.9 million viewers and a 9.9/24 in

adults 18 through 49 at 8:30 p.m.