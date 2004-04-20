CSI Does Killer Numbers

On Sunday, NBC started near the back of the pack in 18-49s from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. before charging into the lead on the strength of crime dramas. Fast-forward to Monday night and the story was much the same, only the names were changed to put CBS at the top of the list.

After a slow start in the demo, CBS won the night in 18-49's (5.1 rating/14 share, according to Nielsen overnigh numbers) and households (10.1/16), primarily on the strength of crime drama CSI: Miami, with an assist from powerful performances from originals of sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and Two & a Half Men at 9-10.

NBC won 18-49's from 8 to 9 with workhorse Fear Factor, with Fox second for a repeat of an American Idol worst-of show, which recorded a 3.2/10.

CBS took the lead at 9-10 with its comedy lineup. Raymond did a 5.1/13 to lead at 9-9:30. Two & a Half Men dropped slightly to a 4.8/12, second to the second half of NBC's Vegas, at a 5/12. Fox was third with The Swann.

But then came CSI: Miami. The drama averaged a 7.2/19 in adults 18-49. If the final ratings numbers hold up, it will be the third-highest-rated outing for the highly successful spin-off of CSI. In second was NBC with reality show, The Restaurant, followed by a re-run of ABC movie, What Lies Beneath

For the night, the 18-49 race shaped up this way: CBS, 5.1/14; NBC, 4.5/12; Fox, 3.9/11; ABC, 1.9/5; WB, 2/5; and UPN, 1/3.

