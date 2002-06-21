CSAE apologizes for flawed study

The Committee for the Study of the American Electorate was left with some

serious egg on its face after publishing a study on television coverage of

political debates that the National Association of Broadcasters proved to be

largely incorrect.

'This report fell so far below [the] standard that CSAE and its director,

Curtis Gans, are deeply ashamed and apologize to those who, based on its

normally reliable track record, published this flawed study,' CSAE said in a

document titled Correction, Review and Apology

.

'All CSAE and its director can do is promise and deliver on the promise that

it will not happen again.'

In a study published May 16, CSAE released a report claiming that network

affiliates in 10 states televised only 18 percent of 152 political debates that

occurred for the offices of U.S. Senator, governor, or U.S. House of

Representatives.

On June 19, NAB Senior Vice President Dennis Wharton released an opposing

report, contradicting and correcting those claims.

On Friday, June 21, CSAE and Gans released a correction finding generally

that actually 155 debates in these races occurred, and that network affiliates

televised 20.6 percent of them.

CSAE also listed a series of mistakes in tabulating the number of debates

held and in determining which stations carried the debates.

In the end, the organization said it 'stands

by its major findings . that the public was large ill-served by television in

the coverage of debates and that something should be done about

it.'

But it also admitted, 'CSAE is not happy about even the modest amount of

errors involved in presenting this conclusion.'

In response, NAB's Wharton said: 'We appreciate Mr.

Gans' willingness to acknowledge the numerous errors in his

report.'