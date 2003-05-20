Crystal inks deal with HBO
Actor/comedian Billy Crystal is teaming up with Home Box Office to produce shows for the
pay network.
Crystal inked a three-year deal with HBO to produce under the name Jennilind
Productions.
The deal includes short and long-form series, and Crystal will have a role in
development, writing and directing.
He tapped former Fox executive Cheryl Bloch as senior vice president of
television development for Jennilind.
