Crystal inks deal with HBO

Actor/comedian Billy Crystal is teaming up with Home Box Office to produce shows for the
pay network.

Crystal inked a three-year deal with HBO to produce under the name Jennilind
Productions.

The deal includes short and long-form series, and Crystal will have a role in
development, writing and directing.

He tapped former Fox executive Cheryl Bloch as senior vice president of
television development for Jennilind.