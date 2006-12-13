Crude Awakening on Sundance
Sundance Channel has picked the film to launch "The Green," the weekly block of ecologically oriented programming.
Kicking off the April 17 launch will be A Crude Awakening: The Oil Crash.
The documentary polls oil workers, activists, politicians and others to show how "civilization's addiction to oil puts it on a collision course with geology."
The three-hour block will include films and original series with a focus on "information, practical advice and community building."
