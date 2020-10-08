Crown Media Promotes Rooke From CMO to COO

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks said that Andy Rooke has been promoted from chief financial officer to chief operating officer, a long vacant post.

In addition to his role heading the company’s financial operations, Rooke will be responsible for corporate strategy, business development and the company’s non-cable businesses, which include SVOD, publishing, home entertainment and licensing.

He reports to CEO Wonya Lucas.

“For nearly a decade, Andy’s financial stewardship, strategic vision, and leadership have been central to Crown Media’s expansion from cable programmer to multi-dimensional company offering a thriving portfolio of brand extensions and businesses,” said Lucas. “As our company continues to rapidly evolve, Andy’s well-deserved promotion and increased oversight will maximize his talents, more strongly positioning him to navigate exciting new areas of growth for our business.”

Prior to joining Crown Media in 2011, Rooke served as chief financial officer at 20th Television, where he oversaw all finance and accounting activities, management of IT and production administration functions.