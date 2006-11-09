Crown Media Names CFO
Brian Stewart, senior VP of finance for Crown Media Holdings, has been named executive VP and chief financial officer.
Stewart, a seven-year veteran with the company, has been serving as interim CFO since early September.
Crown Media owns Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.