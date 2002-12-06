Crowe rates for Court TV

Courtroom Television Network's second original movie garnered ratings just a few ticks higher

than the network's prime time average.

The Interrogation of Michael Crowe posted a 1.1 rating Dec. 3,

compared with Court TV's 0.8 November prime time average.

Court TV's first original movie, Guilt by

Association, nabbed a 1.5 rating for its March 12 premiere.

The network tries to hook its movies to social issues related to crime and

investigation.

Plans for its third movie, Political Asylum, are already under way with a

late-2003 debut planned.